A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III is readied for loading on the tarmac at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., on Nov. 2, 2012. The Globemaster crew of reservists and technicians from March Air Reserve Base, Calif., are at Ellsworth to refuel, pick up supplies, equipment, and personnel to assist with the Hurricane Sandy relief effort.