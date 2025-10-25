Peruvian Minister of Defense Pedro Cateriano Bellido escorts Secretary Panetta

Peruvian Minister of Defense Pedro Cateriano Bellido, left, escorts Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta as he inspects the troops at an honors ceremony in Lima, Peru, on Oct. 6, 2012. Panetta is visiting South America on a four-day trip to strengthen defense relationships with Western Hemisphere counterparts. He will attend the 10th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas this week in Uruguay.