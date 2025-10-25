An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Peruvian Minister of Defense Pedro Cateriano Bellido, left, escorts Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta as he inspects the troops at an honors ceremony in Lima, Peru, on Oct. 6, 2012. Panetta is visiting South America on a four-day trip to strengthen defense relationships with Western Hemisphere counterparts. He will attend the 10th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas this week in Uruguay.

Peruvian Minister of Defense Pedro Cateriano Bellido escorts Secretary Panetta

Peruvian Minister of Defense Pedro Cateriano Bellido, left, escorts Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta as he inspects the troops at an honors ceremony in Lima, Peru, on Oct. 6, 2012. Panetta is visiting South America on a four-day trip to strengthen defense relationships with Western Hemisphere counterparts. He will attend the 10th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas this week in Uruguay.

Photo Gallery