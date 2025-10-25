Sgt. Rick D. Peevy surveys the scene while wildfires burn.

U.S. Army Sgt. Rick D. Peevy, a crew chief from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, Colorado Army National Guard, surveys the scene while wildfires burn the training range at Fort Carson, Colo., on June 12, 2008. Peevy and his helicopter crew dropped approximately 22,000 gallons of water to help fight the fires burning in an estimated 30,000 acre area. Personnel and Blackhawk helicopters from the Colorado Army National Guard have been assisting several other agencies in battling the blaze since June 9.