Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. Army soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Regiment out of Fort Sill, Okla., deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa boards an HC-130 Hercules aircraft from the 71st Search and Rescue Squadron out of Moody Air Force Base, Ga., to provide security for a medical evacuation at Camp Lemonier, Djibouti, on May 20, 2008.

A U.S. Army soldier boards an HC-130 Hercules aircraft.

