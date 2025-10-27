Airman Brian Thurman directs an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter.

U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brian Thurman, a landing signalman enlisted assigned to Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 2, directs an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter as it delivers supplies to the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a vertical replenishment at sea with USNS Rainer (T-AOE 7) while underway in the Persian Gulf on June 5, 2008. The Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. Navy 5th Fleet area of responsibility to support maritime security operations.