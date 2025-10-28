Capt. Kathy Goldberg helps a 15-year-old patient take his first steps.

U.S. Navy Capt. Kathy Goldberg, a physical therapist, helps a 15-year-old patient take his first steps in eight years aboard the USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) after receiving corrective plastic surgery from Pacific Partnership surgeons on June 6, 2008. The Mercy is off the coast of the Philippines. Pacific Partnership assists the government of the Republic of the Philippines in providing local communities with medical, dental and engineering civic action programs.