U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Headquarters Troop, 1/91 Cavalry, 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, armed with 5.56 mm M-4 carbines, conduct a security patrol along with Afghanistan national army soldiers into the villages surrounding the Gawerdesh Bridge as U.S. forces reconstruct a border checkpoint in the Nuristan Province of Afghanistan during Operation Mountain Highway 2 on April 27, 2008. The checkpoint was destroyed one year ago by anti-coalition forces.