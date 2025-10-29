U.S. Navy sailors move cases of supplies.

U.S. Navy sailors move cases of supplies from a truck into a storage facility at the West Central School in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, on June 2, 2008. The supplies will be distributed to the local community during the Philippines phase of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2008, an annual series of bilateral maritime training exercises between the United States and six Southeast Asian nations to build relationships and enhance the operational readiness of the participating forces.