An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter returns to the hospital ship USNS Mercy.

An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Combat Squadron 21 returns to the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T AH 19) anchored off the coast of Cotabato, Philippines, on May 30, 2008. The Mercy is deployed in support of Pacific Partnership 2008, a humanitarian and civil assistance mission, and is also scheduled to visit Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea and Micronesia.