CLEANING THE BREACH U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marvin Henry cleans the breach of an M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer after firing a projectile to support an air assault course on Bradshaw Field Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, June 29, 2015. The combined arms training event combined light infantry, indirect fire weapons systems and air assets to capture and fight through a mock enemy objective. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.07 MB) Credit: VIRIN: 814046-C-XEZ80-144.jpg Photo Gallery