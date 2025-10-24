VITAL RESPONSE

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Walker takes a Salvadoran patient's vitals on the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort during Continuing Promise 2015 in Acajutla, El Salvador, June 21, 2015. During the event, service members conduct civil-military operations, providing humanitarian-civil assistance, subject matter expert exchanges, and medical, dental, veterinary and engineering support.