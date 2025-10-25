STALLION RIDE

Marines prepare to conduct a high-altitude, high-opening jump from a CH-53 Super Stallion during sustainment training in Louisburg, N.C., June 6, 2015. The training allowed the Marines to practice proper techniques and procedures as they prepare to deploy to the area of responsibilities for the 5th and 6th fleets later this year. The Marines are assigned to Maritime Raid Force, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit.