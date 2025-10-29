SAFER TRANSPORT

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Carla G. Hawley-Bowland, commander of North Atlantic Regional Medical Command and Walter Reed Army Medical Center, left, and Army Col. Patricia Horoho, commander of the Walter Reed Health Care System, center, give Army Secretary Pete Geren a tour of a new Patient Evacuation Vehicle, June 5, Washington, D.C. The vehicle is a semi-trailer-sized hospital on wheels that will make wounded soldiers' ride to Walter Reed safer and smoother.