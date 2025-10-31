SHY GUY

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Betsy Myhre, a nurse practitioner assigned to the Cooperative Medical Assistance Team on Bagram Air Field, looks at children from a nomadic Kuchi tribe before a medical engagement in Dah Khawak, Panjshir, Afghanistan, May 29, 2008. The medical engagements are an opportunity for local Afghan medical providers to partner with coalition providers and build capacity within the Ministry of Public Health.