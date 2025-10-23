MUD MOLD

U.S. Navy Seaman April Schwertman emerges from muddy water at the Jungle Warfare Training Center's "pit and pond" in Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2015. More than 60 Seabees attended the weeklong course, which prepares Marines and joint forces for combat in a dense jungle environment. Schwertman is assigned to Naval Mobil Construction Battalion 5, which serves several countries in the Pacific area of operations.