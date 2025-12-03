DIGNIFIED TRANSFER

Air Force Rabbi (Maj.) Sarah Schechter reads from the Torah while the honor guard escorts the casket containing the remains of Capt. Richard D. Chorlins into the Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., April 14, 2015. Chorlins was killed in Vietnam in January 1970. His remains were transferred to the academy in a dignified arrival ceremony for burial in the Academy Cemetery April 14, 2015. Schechter is a Cadet Chapel Jewish chaplain.