TEST FIRE

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Cangemi test fires an M4 carbine during live-fire training at the firing range in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., April 9, 2015. Under real-world tactical conditions, a suppressor likely would mute the muzzle flash. Cangemi is assigned to the New York Air National Guard. The training included tactical movement, responding to incoming fire, retrieving and caring for wounded individuals, and night shooting.