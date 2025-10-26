BREASTSTROKE BREATH

Army Staff Sgt. Max Hasson competes in the men's 100 breaststroke during the 2015 Army Trials swimming competition at the aquatics training center on Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, April 2, 2015. About 100 wounded, ill or injured soldiers and veterans are on the base to train and compete in various athletic events, which will help determine who will get a spot on the Army's team for the Defense Department Warrior Games 2015 in June on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va.