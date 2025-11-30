WELL DECK ENTRY

Landing Craft Utility 1631 enters the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay east of the Korean Peninsula, April 1, 2015. U.S. sailors and Marines from the Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are participating in the Korean Marine Exchange Program in South Korea with the country's marine corps and navy. The landing craft is assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7.