Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Landing Craft Utility 1631 enters the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay east of the Korean Peninsula, April 1, 2015. U.S. sailors and Marines from the Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are participating in the Korean Marine Exchange Program in South Korea with the country's marine corps and navy. The landing craft is assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7.

WELL DECK ENTRY

