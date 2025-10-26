MOVEMENT TECHNIQUES

A U.S. cavalry scout explains squad-level movement techniques to about 250 Iraqi soldiers on Camp Taji, Iraq, March 24, 2015. The scout is assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's 5th Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. The unit was deployed to Iraq as part of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve to advise and assist Iraqi forces in their fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.