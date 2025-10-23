HEAD TO HEAD

Marine Corps Col. T. Shane Tomko, left, and Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael T. Mack butt heads after giving a motivational speech to the Marine team before members play the first sitting volleyball kick-off sport of the 2014 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sept. 28, 2014. The team includes active duty and veteran wounded, ill and injured Marines attached to or supported by the Wounded Warrior Regiment. Tomko is the regiment's commanding officer and Mack is the unit's sergeant major.