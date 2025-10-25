HAGEL CALLS HOWARD

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel calls Tim Howard, the U.S. Men's National soccer team goalkeeper, from the Pentagon July 2, 2014, to thank the athlete for defending the United States at the World Cup. Social media was abuzz after Howard's Wikipedia page was altered briefly to name him "Secretary of Defense of the United States of America" for his record-breaking number of saves in the July 1, 2014, U.S. match against Belgium.