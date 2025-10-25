WELL DECK APPROACH

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Brooks Graham, left, directs a landing craft air cushion into the well deck of the USS Peleliu following a training exercise in the Pacific Ocean, June 25, 2014. Graham is a boatswain's mate. The Peleliu is en route to Hawaii to participate in Rim of the Pacific 2014. Twenty-two nations, more than 40 ships and submarines, more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in the exercise