WALK AND TALK

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, second from right, walks with Secretary of National Defense Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda and Naval Secretary Adm. Vidal Francisco Soberon Sanz, Mexico's defense ministers, and Canadian Defense Minister Robert Nicholson after an honors ceremony in Mexico City, April 24, 2014. Hagel participated in the second North American Defense Ministerial conference, which brought together the defense leaders from the United States, Canada and Mexico.