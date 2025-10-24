MEXICO CITY ARRIVAL

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel greets Mexican Brig. Gen. Uriel Rios as U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Simeon G. Trombitas, senior defense official in Mexico, looks on upon Hagel's arrival in Mexico City, April 23, 2014. Rios is a liaison officer to the Mexican secretariat of national defense. Hagel will attend a defense ministerial conference with Mexico, Canada and the United States before traveling to Guatemala. Earlier in the day, Hagel toured Fort Bragg, N.C.