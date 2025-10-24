NAVY UNDERWATER VEHICLE

Operators aboard the Ocean Shield, an Australian navy ship, move the U.S. Navy's Bluefin 21 Artemis autonomous underwater vehicle into position to deploy it in the Indian Ocean, April 14, 2014. Using side-scan sonar, the Bluefin will descend to a depth of between 4,000 and 4,500 meters, or about 2.5 to 2.8 miles, and about 115 feet above the ocean floor. Joint Task Force 658 is supporting Operation Southern Indian Ocean, searching for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.