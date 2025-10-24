An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. soldiers fire a mortar during a training exercise on Forward Operating Base Thunder in Afghanistan's Paktia province, April 7, 2014. The U.S. soldiers conducted a "train-the-trainer" course with the Afghan soldiers to familiarize them with mortar fire-direction techniques. The soldiers are assigned to the 10th Mountain Division's 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team.

MORTAR TRAINING

U.S. soldiers fire a mortar during a training exercise on Forward Operating Base Thunder in Afghanistan's Paktia province, April 7, 2014. The U.S. soldiers conducted a "train-the-trainer" course with the Afghan soldiers to familiarize them with mortar fire-direction techniques. The soldiers are assigned to the 10th Mountain Division's 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team.

Photo Gallery