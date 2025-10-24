MORTAR TRAINING

U.S. soldiers fire a mortar during a training exercise on Forward Operating Base Thunder in Afghanistan's Paktia province, April 7, 2014. The U.S. soldiers conducted a "train-the-trainer" course with the Afghan soldiers to familiarize them with mortar fire-direction techniques. The soldiers are assigned to the 10th Mountain Division's 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team.