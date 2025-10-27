ADVANCE COMMAND

U.S. Marines Corps 1st Lt. Stefan A. Gliwa, right, commands his platoon to advance while participating in live-fire training during Exercise Ssang Yong 14 in Suesongri, South Korea, March 26, 2014. Gliwa is a platoon commander assigned to Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. The annual exercise enhances interoperability between U.S. and Korean forces through amphibious operations showcasing sea-based power in the Pacific.