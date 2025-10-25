An official website of the United States Government 
Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bryan B. Battaglia, the senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with members of the Marine Corps Band New Orleans Brass Band before the start of the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge Practice in New Orleans, Feb. 14, 2014. About 2,500 service members, veterans and their families were guests at the practice, which is part of the pre-game activities at the NBA All-Star Game.

BRASS BAND GREETING

