Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy sailors eat and watch Super Bowl XLVIII during a party hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation and food service team aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 2, 2014. The George Washington and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

SUPER BOWL PARTY

Photo Gallery