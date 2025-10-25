SAFE ON VILLAMOR

U.S. Marines guide a few of hundreds of thousands of people displaced by Typhoon Haiyan off an MV-22B Osprey at Villamor Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2013. The Osprey can take off vertically and convert to a fixed-wing aircraft, providing a unique capability in humanitarian operations. The U.S Marines, assigned to the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, are supporting Philippines efforts in the wake of the deadly typhoon.