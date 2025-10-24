An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Chief Warrant Officers 4 Mike Eger and Troy Parmley fly a UH-72 Lakota helicopter over flooded areas as part of relief and recovery operations near Fort Collins, Colo., Sept. 18, 2013. Eager, a pilot, is assigned to the Colorado Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, and Parmley, a pilot, is assigned to the Colorado Army National Guard's Company D, 3rd Battalion, 148th Aviation Regiment.

PILOT'S VIEW

Army Chief Warrant Officers 4 Mike Eger and Troy Parmley fly a UH-72 Lakota helicopter over flooded areas as part of relief and recovery operations near Fort Collins, Colo., Sept. 18, 2013. Eager, a pilot, is assigned to the Colorado Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, and Parmley, a pilot, is assigned to the Colorado Army National Guard's Company D, 3rd Battalion, 148th Aviation Regiment.

Photo Gallery