PILOT'S VIEW

Army Chief Warrant Officers 4 Mike Eger and Troy Parmley fly a UH-72 Lakota helicopter over flooded areas as part of relief and recovery operations near Fort Collins, Colo., Sept. 18, 2013. Eager, a pilot, is assigned to the Colorado Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, and Parmley, a pilot, is assigned to the Colorado Army National Guard's Company D, 3rd Battalion, 148th Aviation Regiment.