DOUBLE SIGNS

U.S. Navy Seaman Kendahl Chmara, left, signals to the Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Arctic, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Michela gives commands to riggers during a replenishment aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Sept 13, 2013. An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22 picks up cargo in the background.