INTREPID SPIRIT

Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. John F. Campbell, right, shakes the hand of Sgt. Maj Robert Haemmerle, center, during a dedication ceremony for the Intrepid Spirit, a National Intrepid Center of Excellence Satellite Center, on Fort Belvoir, Va., Sept. 11, 2013. Hammerle, who received a standing ovation for his speech at the dedication, is a patient and advocate for Intrepid Spirit, which is set to treat traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress.