CASUALTY AID

U.S. soldiers, center, gather information from Italian soldiers about a simulated casualty during a route clearance patrol and medical evacuation demonstration for International Security Assistance Force Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Giorgio Battisti’s visit to Forward Operating Base Farah, Afghanistan, Aug. 8, 2013. The soldiers, flight medical personnel, are assigned to Company C, 1st Squadron, 168th General Support Aviation Battalion.