Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An Army cadet slides along a rope over the water obstacle during a field training exercise on Camp Buckner at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., July 10, 2013. Cadet teams rehearsed several field exercises, including marksmanship, urban operations, land navigation and interdiction for improvised explosive devices. The exercises trained more than 1,000 cadet candidates from the Class of 2016.

ROPE RIDE

Photo Gallery