LITTLEST FRIEND

To mark the start of Memorial Day weekend, Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates at the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors annual Good Grief Camp in Crystal City, Va, May 24, 2013. TAPS is the 24/7 tragedy assistance resource for anyone who has suffered the loss of a military loved one, regardless of the relationship to the deceased or the circumstance of the death.