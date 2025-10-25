RENDERING HONORS

Defense leaders render honors in remembrance of the fallen agents of the Defense Department law enforcement community during a wreath laying ceremony during National Police Week at the Russell-Knox building on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., May 13, 2013. Pictured left to right: Rebecca Allen, Defense Security Service chief of staff; Sam Worth, principal executive assistant direction of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service; Army Maj. Gen. David Quantock, commander of the U.S. Army Criminal