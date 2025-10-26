ROLE PLAYING

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sarah Dixon, right, escorts a role-player during a training exercise on Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 29, 2013. The 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit is preparing for its upcoming deployment by immersing Marines in scenario-based training exercises to enhance and test their ability to work together and accomplish an assigned mission. Dixon is a motor transportation mechanic assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit female engagement team detachment.