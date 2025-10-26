ARMY'S 'CHILD'

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno, right, and Jim Knotts, president and CEO of Operation Homefront, present Nicole Marie Daly with the 2013 Army Military Child of the Year award at the 5th annual Military Child of the Year gala in Arlington, Va., April 11, 2013. The event honors children of U.S. troops from around the world and represents all branches of the service. The Defense Department recognizes April as the Month of the Military Child.