Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Williams directs an E-2C Hawkeye on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2013. The Stennis is conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom. The Hawkeye is assigned to Airborne Early Warning Squadron 112.

HAWKEYE OPERATIONS

