An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Sgt. Jared Donnell, left, and U.S. Army Pfc. Shelby Coldiron examine a dog at the veterinary treatment facility on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 24, 2013. Donnell and Coldiron, animal care specialists, are assigned to Public Health Command District Western Pacific. The veterinary facility, responsible for the health of Andersen’s military working dogs and Defense Department's working animals, also provides care to privately owned pets.

DOG DUTY

U.S. Army Sgt. Jared Donnell, left, and U.S. Army Pfc. Shelby Coldiron examine a dog at the veterinary treatment facility on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 24, 2013. Donnell and Coldiron, animal care specialists, are assigned to Public Health Command District Western Pacific. The veterinary facility, responsible for the health of Andersen’s military working dogs and Defense Department's working animals, also provides care to privately owned pets.

Photo Gallery