FEEDING FOCUS

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Kleve, right, chats with Afghan women through an interpreter about their experience at the children's supplemental feeding center in Farah City, Afghanistan, Jan. 19, 2013. Kleve, a hospital corpsman, is a member of Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. The team sponsors the center at the Farah City hospital, and provides food, education and vaccinations to Afghan children.