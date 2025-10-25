An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Sexton inspects the gun cavity of an F/A-18E Super Hornet aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2013. The Stennis is conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom. Sexton is an aviation technician and the aircraft is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 14.

GUN CAVITY

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Sexton inspects the gun cavity of an F/A-18E Super Hornet aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2013. The Stennis is conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom. Sexton is an aviation technician and the aircraft is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 14.

Photo Gallery