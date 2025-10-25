DEPARTING EMBRACE

Soldiers embrace family members after a departure ceremony at McCrady Training Center, S.C., Jan. 10, 2013. The soldiers, assigned to the 3/49 Agribusiness Development Team, South Carolina Army National Guard, are departing to Camp Atterbury, Ind., to train before deploying to Afghanistan. The team's mission is to teach local farmers agricultural techniques and how to grow sustainable crops to improve their lives and provide for their families.