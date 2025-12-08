An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Army Sgt. Brent Inot, front, and Spc. Joseph Henry provide security upon arrival for a meeting at the provincial governor's residence in Farah City, Afghanistan, Jan. 10, 2013. Inot and Henry are security force team members for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. Team members meet regularly with the provincial governor to discuss security, governance and transition progress in Farah province.

ARRIVAL SECURITY

