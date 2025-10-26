An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Army Pfc. Lorne Coleman, left, and Sgt. Jason Klawuhn, right, share a laugh while hanging out before a mission to visit the provincial director of agriculture, irrigation and livestock in Farah City, Afghanistan, Jan. 8, 2013. Members of Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah traveled to the area to evaluate progress on a demonstration greenhouse project to connect Farah farmers with government representatives.

BONDING THROUGH LAUGHTER

