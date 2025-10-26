INTENSIVE TRAINING

U.S. soldiers fire illumination rounds on Forward Operating Base Hadrian, Afghanistan, Jan. 4, 2013. The soldiers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, have conducted intensive training and fire missions to support operations in the country's Uruzgan province. The gunners, based on Forward Operating Base Hadrian in the Deh Rawud district, provide offensive support to Combined Team Uruzgan missions using M777 A2 howitzers.