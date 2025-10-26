RUNNING LAPS

U.S. sailors run laps around the ship during physical training aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2012. The sailors are assigned to the 1st Class Petty Officer Mess and the Chief’s Mess. The Mobile Bay is deployed with the John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom.