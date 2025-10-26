TRACKER TIME

U.S. Navy Ensign Andrew Pfarner and Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Dintelmann track damage control efforts during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Jan. 4, 2013. The Dunham is deployed with the John C. Stennis Strike Group to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom.